Hogan announces expansion of virus variant surveillance

Separately, at an afternoon news conference, Hogan said the state has entered into agreements with the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and Johns Hopkins University to more than double the state’s surveillance of coronavirus variants to screen more than 10% of cases.

Hogan also outlined developments relating to the state's vaccination efforts. While demand for vaccines still far outpaces supply, Hogan updated progress for putting infrastructure in place to speed up the vaccination process when a higher volume of vaccines becomes available.

On Thursday, the state's third mass vaccination site will open at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The fourth mass vaccination site in Waldorf will be supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Maryland also is planning to open mass vaccination sites on the Eastern Shore and in western Maryland. Next month, the state will open a pre-registration site online for state-run mass vaccination sites.

Hogan also said federal officials told governors in a teleconference call with the White House on Tuesday that officials expect emergency-use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which is being made in Maryland — could be granted by the Food and Drug Administration soon. Allocations of that vaccine could begin as early as next week, Hogan said.