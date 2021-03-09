Hogan eases COVID-19 restrictions on Maryland businesses

Larger outdoor and indoor venues will be able to expand to 50% capacity. That includes conference halls, wedding venues, theaters and sporting arenas like Camden Yards, where the Baltimore Orioles baseball team plays.

Hogan said the Orioles have been in discussions with the state heath department and the Maryland Stadium Authority about having spectators at games. As for the team's home opener on April 8, Hogan said they would be able to go to 50% capacity with social distancing and masking.

“They may not want to go to that level, but that’s going to be the limit," Hogan said.

Local officials will not have to loosen restrictions in line with the state limits, but Hogan urged the state's 24 jurisdictions to follow the state's lead to avoid a confusing patchwork of regulations.

The Republican governor cited continuing improvements in health metrics for easing the restrictions.

For example, hospitalizations have dropped 59% from nearly 2,000 to 792, the lowest since Nov. 10. Hogan also said the state has completed more than 8 million COVID-19 tests and more than 1.6 million vaccines, including more than 250,000 in the last seven days. He said the state is averaging 36,258 shots a day, and more than half of the state's residents over the age of 65 have been vaccinated.