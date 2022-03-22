 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

Schulz Hogan Endorsement

Kelly Schulz, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Maryland, waves after receiving the endorsement of Gov. Larry Hogan, right, who is term limited, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Annapolis, Md.

 Brian Witte - staff, AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor.

Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis.

Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary with three other Republican candidates; Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Schulz is a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates who represented Frederick County from January of 2011 to January of 2015. She served as head of the state’s labor department and as the state's commerce department chief in Hogan’s administration.

Schulz is running against Del. Dan Cox, of Frederick County, for the GOP nomination. Robin Ficker and Joe Werner also are running for the nomination.

Maryland's primary is scheduled for July 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

