Hogan focuses on economic help, vaccines, schools in speech

In a speech that the chief executive generally uses to describe his legislative priorities for the General Assembly's 90-day session, Hogan focused on pandemic recovery.

“This crisis will not end overnight, but together we will bring it to an end," Hogan said in his prepared remarks. "We will get our kids back to school, get people back to work, and get life back to normal once again.”

Amid difficulties of short vaccine supply and criticism of the state's rollout, Hogan sought to assure that the state won't rest until vaccines are available to all Marylanders. He also continued a campaign to emphasize that vaccines are safe and effective.

“Getting vaccinated will help keep you, your family, and your community healthy and safe,” Hogan says. "We urge every Marylander to get a vaccine when one becomes available to you. It will prevent more illness, hospitalizations, and deaths, and it is the best hope for bringing this pandemic to an end.”

Hogan also is reiterating his support for getting students back into classrooms.

“It is critical that we give our students the chance to get safely back into the classrooms," Hogan says in his prepared remarks. “During this entire crisis, we have always followed the science, and the science is clear.”