Hogan focuses on vaccines, economic help, schools in speech

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan braced residents who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for a much longer and difficult process than anyone would like during his State of the State speech Wednesday evening.

Amid short vaccine supply to meet demand and criticism of the state’s rollout, Hogan sought to assure that the state won’t rest until vaccines are available to all Marylanders. But the Republican governor said the amount of vaccines now being allocated by the federal government “is just a tiny fraction of what we need.”

“It is going to require a great deal of patience for many months while states continue to push the federal government and the manufacturers to increase the production and to drastically increase the allocations they provide to the states,” Hogan said. “In the meantime, we must continue to take the necessary precautions, which keep our families, our friends, and our neighbors healthy and safe.”

Maryland has administered more than 570,000 vaccines so far, Hogan said.