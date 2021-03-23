Hogan: Vaccine 'cavalry is finally coming to our rescue'

Two more mass vaccination sites are expected to open the week of April 12 in Anne Arundel and Frederick counties. Two more sites in Howard and Harford counties are expected in the following weeks.

The state’s sixth mass vaccination site will open this Thursday at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets.

Starting next Tuesday, Marylanders 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness will be eligible for vaccination.

Carol Beatty, the head of the Maryland Department of Disabilities, said Hogan's announcement Tuesday for an expansion of Phase 2B to include the disabled will include some of the poorest and hardest to reach of the state's disabled community. She cited research showing that non-elderly people with disabilities who receive long-term support and services in settings other than nursing homes face similar COVID-19 risk factors.

“Like those in nursing homes, many people with disabilities rely on the close physical proximity of caregivers for their daily needs, which limits their ability to adopt preventative measures such as social distancing,” Beatty said.

Maryland has had a total of 401,427 confirmed virus cases as of Tuesday. The state also reported 8,010 deaths during the pandemic, an increase of 11 from a day earlier.