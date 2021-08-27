 Skip to main content
Holcomb issues statement on service members killed in Kabul
AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statement Friday on the deaths of U.S. military members killed in a terror attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Indiana grieves alongside the world on the loss of the 13 U.S. service members who put their lives on the line to protect our country," the statement said. “I would ask that every Hoosier keep their families and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers. As a country and as a state we need to be unified in honoring and paying our respects to the ones who paid the ultimate price."

Holcomb also directed flags to be flown at half-staff to honor and pay respects to the service members and other victims killed in the attack Thursday.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Holcomb's office said

Holcomb also requested businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.

The attack was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group, a lethal enemy of both the Taliban and the West.

