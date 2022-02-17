 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Home care workers block Hartford street, demand better wages

  • 0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Unionized home care workers and their supporters blocked a major Hartford intersection near the state Capitol on Thursday, demanding Gov. Ned Lamont allocate more funding in his proposed state budget for better wages and basic benefits, including health insurance and paid sick days.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police, said 20 people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. A news release issued by the union SEIU District 1199NE said 21 people were arrested during the protest, which shut down the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Trinity, Washington and Lafayette streets.

About 10,000 workers are under contract with the state of Connecticut to provide in-home care to people in need, including the elderly and people with disabilities. The union members on Thursday described how they've struggled to pay bills and access health care while continuing to work during the pandemic. They're seeking a commitment from the state to provide enough funding to eventually pay them $20 an hour, as well as health and retirement benefits.

People are also reading…

"I’m doing three people’s jobs, but I’m making less than minimum wage. If things don’t get better, I will have to leave and find another job,” Isaac Kolonziaa, a personal care assistant from South Windsor, said in a written statement.

A message was left seeking comment with a spokesperson for Lamont.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News