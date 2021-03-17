Homeland Security head spars with Congress over border surge

“They deal with emergencies and they are now being deployed to the border and it’s not an emergency,” said Florida Rep. Kat Cammack. “Is that what I’m hearing?”

Mayorkas refused to give ground. He noted that Trump, despite his anti-immigration rhetoric and measures, faced a surge of migrants as did President Barack Obama. The solution, he argued, is immigration legislation, which Biden supports, support for Central American countries and improvements to the asylum process.

“It is a reflection of the fact that our system is broken,” said the secretary, whose family brought him to the U.S. from Cuba as a child. He is the first refugee to lead Homeland Security.

Faced with questions about whether migrants are spreading COVID-19, Mayorkas said his department has implemented a policy that requires testing for anyone in Customs and Border Protection custody and quarantine for anyone with the virus. But he did not say when that started and he admitted that an unspecified number of migrants who could not be removed from the country, for reasons he did not make clear, were released into the United States before they were tested.

“We have addressed that situation,” he said.