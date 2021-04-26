Homeland Security launches review of extremism within agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced an internal review to assess the threat of violent extremism from within the agency, part of a broader administration focus on domestic threats following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Senior DHS officials will immediately begin the review, which is aimed at preventing, detecting and responding to extremism within the ranks of a sprawling agency that includes the Coast Guard and the nation's immigration enforcement organizations, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the effort.

DHS, which was formed in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, calls domestic violent extremism the “most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat” facing the nation following a series of deadly incidents in recent years.

“As we work to safeguard our nation, we must be vigilant in our efforts to identify and combat domestic violent extremism within both the broader community and our own organization," Mayorkas said.

DHS plans in the coming days to issue new policies for reporting internal threats and suspected extremism.