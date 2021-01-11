Homeland Security sets increased inauguration security measures in motion early, citing ‘events of the past week’
Two Republican senators say President Trump should resign, as support for impeachment is gaining momentum in his final days in office after the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters.
The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia says “all options are on the table” for charges against the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, including sedition.
Protesters backing President Donald Trump massed outside statehouses from Georgia to New Mexico on Wednesday. Plus, reaction from around the country to the U.S. Capitol attack.
Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff has won his Senate runoff election. His victory gives Democrats control of the Senate for the opening of Joe Biden’s presidency.
The amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office. Here's how it works.
House speaker has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing an "unhinged" President Donald Trump from ordering military actions.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has landed on the cover of the February issue of Vogue magazine, but her team says there's a problem: the shot of the country's soon-to-be No. 2 leader isn't what both sides had agreed upon, her team says.
WASHINGTON (AP) — They were never a natural fit, the straight-laced evangelical and the brash reality TV star. But for more than four years, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made their marriage of political convenience work.
Raphael Warnock, by winning Georgia’s Senate election against Kelly Loeffler, will be one of just two ordained ministers in the Senate chamber.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force veteran killed during the storming of the Capitol was shot as she began to climb through the broken part of a door leading into an area known as the Speaker's Lobby, videos posted online show.
