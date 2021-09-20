Homeowners near California wildfires won't lose insurance

Insurance companies have lost hundreds of billions of dollars in recent years cleaning up from natural disasters often exacerbated by climate change, including wildfires, hurricanes and floods.

California renters and homeowners have been hit especially hard. Fifteen of the state's most destructive wildfires have occurred in the last 10 years, destroying thousands of homes and killing dozens of people.

That made it harder for people who live in areas impacted by wildfires to get property insurance, with the Department of Insurance reporting an increase in insurance companies not renewing coverage. Many of these people are forced to purchase fire insurance from the California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan, a state mandated insurance pool required to sell policies to people who can't buy them through no fault of their own.

The boundaries for the moratorium are set by the Department of Insurance, in consultation with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Homeowners and renters can check the Department of Insurance's website to see if their ZIP code is covered by the moratorium. Thursday's order includes parts of Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Glen, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba counties.

