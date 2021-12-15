 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Honolulu City Council urges Navy to shut down fuel tanks

  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution calling on the Navy to immediately close a fuel storage facility blamed for contaminating tap water at military housing and threatening an aquifer used by both the military and Honolulu civilians.

The resolution urged “the immediate defueling, permanent removal, and relocation of the U.S. Navy Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility underground storage tanks.”

The Navy did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Red Hill storage facility houses 20 giant fuel tanks that were built near Pearl Harbor in the early 1940s. It supplies fuel to all branches of the military in Hawaii and has been the site of a series of leaks in recent years. The tanks sit 100 feet (30 meters) above an aquifer that normally supplies one-quarter of urban Honolulu's water.

The resolution comes after the Navy said last week it had detected petroleum in its Red Hill well that draws on this aquifer and supplies water to military housing, offices and elementary schools. The Navy received about 1,000 complaints from people saying their water smelled like fuel or chemicals or that they suffered from nausea, vomiting or other physical ailments.

People are also reading…

On Friday, the Navy said officials believed a one-time spill of jet fuel on Nov. 20 contaminated the well and tap water. The spill occurred inside an access tunnel containing fire suppression and service lines at the fuel storage facility. Officials said they don’t believe a leak from the World War II-era fuel tanks themselves tainted the water.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige earlier this month ordered the Navy to empty the tanks but the Navy said it would challenge the order.

Honolulu’s water utility has shut down a well that draws on the same aquifer as the Navy’s Red Hill well to make sure it doesn’t deliver petroleum-tainted water to its customers.

The council will send the resolution to President Joe Biden, the Navy secretary, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency and other officials.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators in New Mexico on Saturday approved an overhaul of the state’s three congressional districts that would reshape a southern district in an oil-production region traditionally dominated by Republicans.

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada conservationists and state wildlife officials are stepping up efforts to find and destroy hollow PVC pipes that are used to mark mining claims across the West but also serve as death traps for nesting birds that get stuck inside them.

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe thunderstorm blows through West Omaha and causes damage in Yutan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News