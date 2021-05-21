Honolulu leader wants police to release video from shooting

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu City Council's chairperson plans to discuss a potential measure that would push police to release body camera video from the fatal shooting of a teenager last month.

Chairperson Tommy Waters told Hawaii News Now this week that he reviewed statements on the Police Department's website regarding body cameras. He said they show there is no reason police should not release all video from body cameras after redacting personal information.

“If you want the public trust, then that’s what you should do,” Waters said.

It comes amid a national reckoning over police use of force.

The Police Department says in an online statement that it “believes transparency is critical in establishing public trust and uses body-worn camera recordings to document police interactions.”

State Sen. Karl Rhoads said he was concerned that police released body camera footage from other high-profile events last month but not the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap.