Honolulu police back in court after fatal shooting of teen

Sykap’s mother, Yovita Sykap, and the lawyer representing her in a wrongful death lawsuit, watched as police supporters clapped and cheered to a message of thanks from a supporter shouting into a megaphone.

But before the hearing can start, the judge will also consider a dismissal motion by an attorney for one of the officers who argues it was improper for prosecutors to seek charges via a preliminary hearing after a grand jury refused to indict them.

The judge will also take up a motion by another officer’s lawyer arguing that the prosecutor should be disqualified for signing the declaration attached to the criminal complaint because doing so makes him a witness in the case.

Prosecutors have said both motions are meritless. There's multiple ways to pursue felony charges, including having a judge determine the likelihood that a crime was committed, prosecutors said. And putting together a summary of what witnesses described about the shooting doesn't make the prosecutor a witness, they said in court documents.

A group of officers and other supporters of the statewide police union are planning to gather at the courthouse Tuesday, as are those who decry the shooting and want to see the three officers prosecuted.

