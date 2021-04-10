Honolulu police chief resigns after critical evaluation

Commission Chairperson Shannon Alivado said in a statement that the commission appreciated Ballard's many efforts, including her initiatives on homelessness and responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he was disappointed by Ballard's announcement. He said he has been supportive and encouraging of her as chief and didn't understand her statement that she no longer had his support and trust.

The mayor said he planned to meet with the police commission as soon as possible to discuss what the city needs in a new chief. While it's up to the commission to make the selection, he said he hoped to have "a very big say.”

“You want a leader with strong communication skills. I need somebody who’s going to be in touch with the times that we’re in," Blangiardi said at a news conference. He said the new chief will need to be someone who will gain the confidence and trust of the department and the community.

"It’s a very big job,” he said.

Ken Lawson, a professor at the University of Hawaii law school, said Ballard's resignation right after the evaluation showed she wasn't willing to change the department for the better.