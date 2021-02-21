Honolulu police, lawmakers target illegal game rooms

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii have cracked down on illegal game room establishments found in both commercial districts and residential communities on Oahu this year.

The Honolulu Police Department has seized cash and more than a dozen gambling machines across two illegal game rooms in February - one in Waimanalo and another on Sand Island, KHON-TV reported.

The department said last month more than two dozen gambling machines, cash and drugs were seized from another two locations in Kakaako, a neighborhood in Honolulu.

Residents have raised concerns that the game rooms are contributing to other problems and safety concerns.

“Many times you have, you know, people loitering 2, 3 o’clock in the morning, fights, violence, and in some cases, residents hearing gunshots right outside their homes,” said Jacob Aki, a resident and former Kalihi-Palama Neighborhood Board member. “It’s become more rampant in recent years.”

Democratic state Rep. Sonny Ganaden, who represents Sand Island and Kalihi Kai, has said some of the gambling activity has returned to the same areas, creating what he called a constant cycle.