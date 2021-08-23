 Skip to main content
Honolulu prosecutor won't appeal ruling sparing police
AP

Honolulu prosecutor won't appeal ruling sparing police

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu's prosecutor on Monday said his office will not appeal a judge's decision to reject murder and attempted murder charges filed against three police officers in the fatal shooting of a teenager.

Steve Alm defended his office's decision to pursue charges against the officers, saying its investigation found the officers' use of deadly force wasn't justified.

“Now the court system has spoken. I understand that. I accept that the prosecution of those three officers by this office is over,” Alm said at a news conference.

His office had charged Geoffrey Thom with murder for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap on April 5. Prosecutors charged Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces with attempted murder for also opening fire.

The charges came after prosecutors took their case to a grand jury but failed to win an indictment there.

District Court Judge William Domingo ruled against the charges on Wednesday after listening to several days of preliminary hearing testimony to determine whether the officers should be tried. He also reviewed footage from video cameras worn by several police officers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

