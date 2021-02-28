Honolulu Salary Commission says no raises for top officials

HONOLULU (AP) — A group within the Honolulu Salary Commission has recommended that Mayor Rick Blangiardi, City Council members and other top officials receive no salary increases this year, a report said.

The Honolulu Salary Commission is responsible for setting the salaries of top officials, including the mayor and deputy department directors.

The Permitted Interaction Group, which consists of three commissioners, was asked to analyze the consumer price index and historical salary adjustments to make a recommendation on any potential changes, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

“It is the 2021 PIG’s recommendation that no salary increases be granted to any appointee whose salary is determined by the salary commission effective July 1, 2021,” member David Hayakawa told the full commission Friday.

The commission is now expected to hold a public hearing on adjusting salaries in March.