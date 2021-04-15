Honolulu seeks public input to improve Ala Wai Boulevard

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu is seeking public input for a project to improve the safety, especially for bicyclists and pedestrians, along Ala Wai Boulevard, a three-lane thoroughfare that runs through Waikiki.

An administrator for the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services, Renee Espiau, said Tuesday an upcoming department report will identify five intersections with high rates of pedestrian injuries.

There were 38 recorded bicycle and pedestrian injuries on the boulevard from 2012 to 2016, Espiau said.

Espiau said some potential additions could include new curb extensions, pedestrian crossings, sidewalk enhancements, shared-use paths, protected bikeways, lighting improvements or speed reduction measures.

Since last month, more than 100 public comments have appeared on the department's website and “the vast majority comment(ed) on pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements needed,” Espiau said.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the densest public comment cluster on the department's website was regarding the intersection of Ala Wai Boulevard and McCully Bridge.

