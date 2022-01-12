Hopi, DPS agree to work together to police reservation

PHOENIX (AP) — The Hopi Tribe and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have agreed to work together to better police the reservation.

The two signed a mutual aid agreement Wednesday in Phoenix. State troopers will be cross-commissioned to enforce the tribe's criminal and traffic laws.

The tribe in northeastern Arizona is completely surrounded by the much-larger Navajo Nation. It took over the police force from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in July 2019 but has struggled to get up to full staffing levels.

Hopi Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma said the agreement with DPS will help supplement the tribe's police force and help with responding to emergency situations. DPS director, Col. Heston Silbert, agreed.

Hopi lawmakers have backed the tribe's pursuit of mutual aid agreements with other neighboring police agencies.

