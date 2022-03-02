Horsch now NC Senate leader Berger's top communications aide

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former journalist is now the top communications aide for North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger.
Lauren Horsch, who joined Berger's office in 2019 as an adviser, has been elevated to deputy chief of staff for communications, Berger announced on Tuesday. Horsch succeeds Pat Ryan, who is leaving state government to start a public relations firm. Ryan held the deputy chief of staff post for the Republican senator since 2018.
Horsch, a Drake University graduate, previously worked at publications such as the N.C. Insider state government news service, The Herald-Sun of Durham, The Des Moines Register and The Daily Herald of Roanoke Rapids.
