Hosemann, Gunn support return to Capitol post court decision

The medical marijuana program was meant to be in effect sometime this year.

The state Supreme Court said Mississippi's ballot initiative process is unlawful because initiatives need signatures from five congressional districts to get on the ballot, but because of Mississippi’s stagnant population, the state has only four districts.

The initiative process was added to the Mississippi Constitution in the 1990s when the state had five congressional districts, but the language dealing with the initiative process was never updated. The state dropped to four districts after the 2000 census.

In his statement Monday, Gunn, a Republican, said he believes in the right of the people to use the initiative process to express their views on public policy. He did not mention medical marijuana.

“If the Legislature does not act on an issue that the people of Mississippi want, then the people need a mechanism to change the law," Gunn said.

Hosemann, also a Republican, said he is also a strong supporter of the initiative process. He said Tuesday that it's “needed” in Mississippi.