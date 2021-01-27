Hospital system rebuked after offering vaccine to donors

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-area hospital system was rebuked by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee after it offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments to big donors.

The Seattle Times reports Overlake Medical Center & Clinics emailed about 110 donors last week who gave more than $10,000 to the hospital system, telling them that vaccine slots were available.

The email gave the donors an access code to register for appointments “by invite” only. At the same time the public-facing Overlake registration site was fully booked through March.

Overlake shut down online access to the invite-only clinic after getting a call from Inslee’s staff.

On Tuesday, Inslee said: “If in fact they were giving preference to some VIP list, that’s not the way to do it. That is not acceptable for us. We need to give everybody a fair shot at the vaccine … We’ve got to maintain public credibility in the system. I’m told that whatever they were doing has stopped, and that’s good news.”