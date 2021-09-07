Hospitals challenged as Nevada reports 3,193 new COVID cases

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials reported 3,193 new cases and 19 deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the statewide totals to 397,788 cases and 6,604 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The update covered the past four days — Friday through Labor Day — and marked a decline in new cases per day from last week.

Despite progress, the variant-fueled surge continues to challenge the state's hospitals. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Monday that states where hospitals are filling up may soon have to make difficult choices and ration care. Nevada Hospital Association data show occupancy rates are declining but 82% of staffed adult intensive care unit beds are occupied in the state.

In Nevada, 52.7% of the adult population has completed vaccination regimens.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to update which counties have reached benchmarks to be put under the state's mask mandate tomorrow. Out of the state's 17 counties, all but Eureka County is experiencing enough transmission to be subject to the mandate.

