Hospitals prepare as Hawaii sees highest jump in virus cases

“They are treating younger and younger people," he said. "Yesterday, tragically, we reported a death of a man in his 30s.”

While the governor recently announced new limits on gathering sizes in places like restaurants and bars, the state is not yet imposing new restrictions on travel despite people flocking to the islands for vacation.

He said the state is, however, considering implementing additional virus mandates.

Department of Health Director Libby Char said now is a “horrible time to travel.”

“Stay home unless you have to travel," she said. "You don’t know that the person on the plane sitting next to you doesn’t have this.”

Char also said the situation is impacting the department's ability to respond.

“Today, I’m asking you to prepare like you would for a hurricane or other natural disaster,” Char said. “Take every step to protect yourself. We have tools to end this, and this crisis will not change until we do.”

The state has seen several new records in the past couple of weeks. Two months ago, the islands were reporting new daily case counts in the double digits.