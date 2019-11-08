Hot, crowded and secret room now part of impeachment lore

That drew rare agreement from the House Oversight Committee's top Republican.

"It was hot today. The air wasn't on right," Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said on Monday, grinning. "It had nothing to do with the rhetoric."

The SCIF that has become the center of impeachment is not one of a kind. The secure space is built to specific standards on material, size and how it's used, all aimed at allowing classified work to be conducted without the risk of spying.

There's one for senators, where they gathered to read private documents during last year's stormy confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The White House Situation Room is a SCIF. These spaces have built inside homes, like the ranch of former President George W. Bush in Texas and Trump's residences in New York and Florida.

Typically, they are windowless. Vents and other gaps include material, such as rubber, that interfere with the conduction of sound. And all who enter are required to sign in, surrender and lock up electronic devices and phones, even fitness bracelets. Then their disappearing act begins.