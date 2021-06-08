 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houlahan decides against running for US Senate in 2022
0 Comments
AP

Houlahan decides against running for US Senate in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan said Tuesday that she will not run for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat in 2022, after several months of the Democrat having considered it.

Houlahan's entry would have brought a considerable presence to the race for the Democratic nomination from the heavily populated southeastern corner of Pennsylvania.

However, Houlahan said in a statement that she will instead run again for her Chester County-based seat in the U.S. House.

Still, Houlahan faces the prospect that her district boundaries could change considerably as Pennsylvania must shrink its House delegation from 18 to 17 ahead of 2022's elections because of the state's slower-than-average population growth over the past decade.

Otherwise, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has declared his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, while U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb from suburban Pittsburgh is considering running.

A state lawmaker, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia, and a Montgomery County commissioner, Val Arkoosh, have declared their candidacy, as have several first-time candidates.

They include John McGuigan, a software executive, and Dr. Kevin Baumlin, the chair of emergency medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital. Philadelphia state Sen. Sharif Street has said he is considering running.

The Republican side is also wide open.

The seat is open after two-term Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey announced in October that he would not run again.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI run messaging app tricks organized crime

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alaska governor urges lawmakers to act on dividend plan
National Politics

Alaska governor urges lawmakers to act on dividend plan

  • Updated

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Monday urged lawmakers to act on his proposal to place in the state constitution a new formula for the annual check residents receive from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund as the current special legislative session slumped along.

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump
National

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump

  • Updated

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it has identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the more detailed accounts of a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News