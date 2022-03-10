House advances bill to ban donations for election functions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday advanced legislation that would prohibit officials from accepting private donations, grants and services to help fund election-related expenses, including voter registration, education and outreach.

Representatives voted 72-28 for the bill with Republicans in support and Democrats opposed. The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

"The intent of the bill is to make sure it puts up a firewall where no private funding goes to any public official that is responsible for the conduct of our elections and the administration of our election law," said Rep. Wes Allen, the Troy Republican sponsoring the bill. Allen is a current candidate for Alabama secretary of state.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor for a public official to accept donations, grants and donated services from an individual or a nongovernmental entity to help fund election-related expenses or voter education, voter outreach, or voter registration programs.

While Republicans argued it is needed to protect election integrity, opponents said it would hinder election administration in poor counties and have a chilling effect on efforts to help people register and vote.

The League of Women Voters of Alabama, the American of Alabama, Black Voters Matter and other groups spoke out against the bill at a Tuesday news conference

“It is a bill that causes harm while trying to fix a non-issue,” said Kathy Jones, president of the League of Women Voters of Alabama, a nonpartisan organization.

Republicans in at least eight GOP-controlled states have passed bans on donations to election offices this year as Republicans try to block outside funding of voting operations.

