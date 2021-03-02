House advances oversight bill in response to prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers, reacting to the governor’s $3 billion plan to lease prisons, advanced a bill Tuesday that would give the legislative branch more oversight over large expenditures.

The House of Representatives voted 98-0 to approve the bill by Republican Rep. Mike Jones of Andalusia. The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate. HB 392 would create a new Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Obligation Transparency to review state agency agreements and obligations spending $10 million or more or five percent of the agency’s annual appropriation.

The oversight committee could not stop a contract but could suspend payment until adjournment of the next regular session. Jones said that would allow the Legislature an opportunity to do research and push for changes.

“It allows oversight,” Jones said. “It gives the power to request information, documents, etc.”

The bill came in response to Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to lease three large prisons, an idea that has garnered mixed reviews from lawmakers. The three leases would cost an estimated $3 billion in payments over 30 years. Ivey has signed two of the three leases.