House agrees with Senate on spending portion of NH budget

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — House budget negotiators quickly acceded to the Senate on the spending portion of the state’s two-year budget Friday, though debate is expected to increase next week when they get to the accompanying policy proposals.

Compared to the House-passed bill, the Senate’s $13.5 billion proposal included 20 more liquor inspection officers, an additional $5 million for mobile crisis units for mental health treatment and a March 2023 closing date for the Sununu Youth Services Center instead of eight months earlier as the House proposed.

House members of the conference committee said the changes were in keeping with what they would have recommended had revenue estimates been higher when they began their work. By the time the budget got to the Senate, estimates had risen.

“I’m wearing a green dress because I’m jealous of the Senate. You always have more money than we have,” said Rep. Lynne Ober, R-Hudson. "We’re always facing smaller revenues, and most of these changes that you guys made were things we pushed just because we were short of money.”

Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford, said the House had provided a strong foundation for the Senate.