House and Senate Democrats release final $59B budget plan

Republican Rep. Drew Stokesbary decried what he called a partisan budget process, especially the inclusion of the capital gains tax.

“The fact that this relies on new taxes is a choice, it’s not a necessity,” he said.

Republicans have argued that no new taxes are necessary due to the state’s economy outperforming what was initially predicted. In addition to state revenues steadily improving since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy last year, lawmakers have billions to use from the federal federal stimulus package.

In the current two-year budget that ends mid-2023, lawmakers used a total of $10.6 billion in federal COVID-19 funding, including most of the $4.25 billion in flexible funding that lawmakers have to use by the end of 2024. Lawmakers used all but $1.1 billion of that amount, putting $1 billion toward the transportation budget, $1.7 billion in the operating budget and $400 million in the state construction budget.

Budget writers also used the so-called rainy day fund to balance out the the current budget that ends this summer, transferring $1.8 billion from that fund.