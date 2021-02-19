House approves emergency rental help for Idaho residents

Amador addressed concerns from lawmakers about spending federal money and increasing the federal debt, including from some who considered the problem caused by the government and not the pandemic.

“Whether you want to claim that it was the exclusive fault of the government from preventing these people from working, or if you feel like there are direct impacts from COVID to people and their ability to earn dollars — I think it matters to both of those individuals," he said. "I certainly know there are people in Idaho that have perished from COVID-19 that were breadwinners for their families, and all of a sudden those individuals are struggling to pay everyday expenses.”

Republican Rep. Vito Barbieri, a fiscally conservative lawmaker who often opposes spending requests, blamed the government for the economic shutdown, but ended up voting to approve the money.

“I'm struggling with this. I don't know that I want to continue to vote for socialism and yet these people are hurting. Businesses are hurting. It's a real problem,” he said, wondering aloud whether additional federal spending will continue. “This is concerning, and yet we have no choice, morally, but to make sure that the government makes whole that which it has hurt.”