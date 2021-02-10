House approves measure taking aim at limits on crowd sizes

Republican Rep. Brent Crane said the crowd-size measure was intended to clear up what he said was confusion about the number of people who can gather at schools and other venues statewide.

“We're hopeful that this particular resolution provides some clarity and sends a very clear message to these superintendents that we would like to be able to use the facilities that taxpayers own, first of all,” Crane said. “Second of all, we'd like these facilities to be open as well.”

Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt said she and co-sponsor Crane introduced the legislation to give people the opportunity to move about freely during the pandemic.

“This state is the kind of state that should set and pave the path forward, especially when it comes to such basic things as faith, family and freedom,” she said. “Our citizens have been waiting for us to do something, something to show them that we're moving forward.”

The measure is a concurrent resolution, requiring the approval of both the House and Senate but not the governor’s signature. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

The Idaho attorney general’s office said in an opinion that such resolutions don’t have the force of law.