House backs hunting, fishing license fee hikes on second try

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After two votes and a slew of rewrites, a wide-ranging effort to restructure Louisiana's hunting and fishing licenses and boost fees charged on recreational and commercial license-holders won backing from the state House on Tuesday.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is pushing the measure by Republican Rep. Tony Bacala to help raise millions more annually for the agency and fill some of its budget gaps. The proposal was initially estimated to raise more than $20 million a year, according to a nonpartisan financial analysis. But lawmakers made several changes on the House floor that would lessen the money raised.

The House initially voted 68-28 for the bill, but it needed 70 votes to pass. Fee increases require a two-thirds vote in the 105-member chamber. After Bacala agreed to a series of amendments that stripped out some fee hikes and lengthened the phase-in period for the changes, the chamber reversed course and approved the bill in a 79-20 vote. It heads next to the Senate for debate.