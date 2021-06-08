House begins debate on budget bill as session winds down

Rep. Harry Arora, R-Greenwich, argued the legislation would provide people without legal status an incentive to move to Connecticut, at the expense of taxpayers. But proponents said the legislation will ultimately prevent suffering.

“I would venture to say that if we cannot find $6 million to care for young children and pregnant women in a $46 billion state budget, I think we should question our priorities in this building,” said Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, co-chair of the legislature’s Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee.

The anticipated vote on the budget deal, reached Sunday night between the Democratic legislators and Lamont, comes as time is quickly running out on this year’s regular legislative session. The adjournment deadline is Wednesday at midnight. If the budget bill clears the House, as anticipated, it still needs approval in the Senate.

Lamont said the budget, which is balanced with the help of about $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, could be a “real game-changer” for the state.

“It’s a bold, progressive budget and we do this without any tax increases," he said. "That was a promise that I made early on.”