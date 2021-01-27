House bill would ban trans females from women's sports

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A bill that would ban transgender females from competing on female sports teams sponsored by public schools and universities passed the Montana House on a 61-38 vote Wednesday.

It now advances to the Senate.

Rep. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, said his bill was meant to protect the opportunity of females to compete in sports without being forced to compete against males or to lose their spot to a male.

Opponents argued the bill was discriminatory, violated the rights of transgender females and that the state could lose federal education funding.

Idaho's legislature passed a similar bill last year, which was blocked by a federal judge and has been appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, a former U.S. attorney, said Tuesday the state of Montana filed a brief in support of Idaho's statute.

Rep. Geraldine Custer, R-Forsyth, called the bill a solution looking for a problem. The Montana School Boards Association doesn't have a policy on transgender athletes and the executive director of the Montana High School Association reported the issue hasn't arisen in his 24 years on the job, Custer said.