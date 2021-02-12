House budget writers cleave North Dakota bonding package

Lawmakers say the aim is to pay off the bonds in 20 years or less using earnings from the state’s oil tax savings account, known as the Legacy Fund, which voters enacted in 2010. The fund contains about $8 billion and is expected to earn about $500 million in the next two-year budget cycle.

The House proposal signals sure death to Gov. Doug Burgum’s own $1.25 billion bonding proposal, and the Democrats’ $2 billion suggestion that was never taken seriously in the GOP-led Legislature.

Delzer has said Burgum's proposal would be given fair consideration. Burgum disliked Delzer’s treatments of his past budgets so much that he successfully funded a primary challenger to him last year who died before he was sworn in. Delzer was appointed to replace him. And Delzer's fellow GOP lawmakers picked him to remain the head of the powerful budget-writing committee.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said the proposal is far from a “slam-dunk,” even though most of the budget writers in the chamber support it.

“There are folks who don’t like bonding and I used to be one of them,” Pollert said. “Not anymore.”