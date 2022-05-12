 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

House colleagues now rivals in Kentucky legislative primary

Election 2022 Kentucky Legislature

FILE - Exterior photo of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. For state Reps. Jim Gooch Jr. and Lynn Bechler, getting to know their campaign rival was no problem — the Republican colleagues are competing for the same House seat in Kentucky's primary election. After years of shared experiences, sitting through long House debates, reviewing bills in committee and attending GOP strategy sessions, one of them will cut short the other's legislative career in the election on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

 Timothy D. Easley - freelancer, FR43398 AP

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For state Reps. Jim Gooch Jr. and Lynn Bechler, getting to know their rival in this year's election campaign was no problem: The Republican colleagues are competing for the same House seat in Kentucky's primary election.

After years of shared experiences — sitting through long House debates, reviewing bills in committee and attending GOP strategy sessions — one of them will cut short the other's legislative career in next Tuesday's election. The new House redistricting map — passed this year as a result of statewide population shifts reflected in the 2020 U.S. census — placed Bechler and Gooch in the same western Kentucky district.

They are one of two sets of Republican lawmakers squeezed into the same districts. Reps. Norma Kirk-McCormick and Bobby McCool are facing off in a newly drawn eastern Kentucky district.

Republicans are poised to maintain, and perhaps strengthen, their overwhelming legislative majorities in the fall election — reflecting their dominance across rural Kentucky. Before then, several contested primaries will determine the GOP's legislative lineup heading into next year's session.

While Republican lawmakers have shown their collective clout in setting state policies — ranging from abortion to taxes — hard-fought GOP primaries this spring reflect some ideological differences between the party's libertarian and traditional conservative wings. The outcome, both this year and in likely contested primaries in coming years, could further complicate the divides that sometimes surface in the legislature on such issues as whether to legalize sports betting.

Among the incumbents facing primary challenges are three prominent House members from northern Kentucky: Reps. C. Ed Massey, Sal Santoro and Adam Koenig. In central Kentucky, Republican Rep. Kim King and GOP Sen. Donald Douglas are facing challenges.

Hard-fought contests reflect the GOP's growing pains in becoming the state's dominant party.

“The most valuable thing you can have in most races in Kentucky is the Republican nomination,” said Scott Jennings, a Kentuckian and former adviser to President George W. Bush. “And so it’s not surprising that so many people would seek it. This is going to be something the party has to get used to: hotly contested primaries. Hopefully they won’t lead to feuds, hard feelings and grudges.”

Neither Gooch nor Bechler relished competing for the same seat.

“It is certainly not something that I would have chosen to do," Bechler said in a recent phone interview. "I understand what happened. It doesn’t mean I like it.”

“I just hate it that we're having to run against each other,” Gooch said.

Both pledged to avoid going negative against each other.

“I’m going my way and talking to people,” Gooch said. “I’m sure that Lynn is doing the same thing."

Each touts a conservative voting record, shares concerns about government overreach and points to key legislative assignments he currently holds. Gooch chairs the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee. Bechler is a member of the influential House Appropriations and Revenue Committee and presides over a budget review subcommittee.

The trajectory of both lawmakers' careers reflects the GOP's ascendency in western Kentucky. Gooch was a longtime Democratic lawmaker until switching parties in late 2015. Bechler won a House seat long held by Democrats.

Their newly reshaped rural district could give Gooch an advantage. The four-county district includes two counties Gooch already represented — Webster and McLean — while Bechler retained one county: Crittenden. The new district also includes Union County.

Asked how he planned to overcome the geographical challenge, Bechler replied: "Hard work.”

“From my perspective, I’m going to try to highlight what I feel is positive and makes me a better candidate/legislator than Jim,” he said.

While a number of legislators braced for difficult elections, many more are guaranteed new terms.

Candidates in nearly one-third of the House's 100 districts drew no opponents this year. In most of those districts, the lone candidate is a Republican.

In more than a dozen other House districts, whoever wins the GOP primaries will encounter no Democratic opponents in the fall. The same applies for the Democratic nominees in a handful of districts.

In the state Senate, 19 seats are on the ballot this year. In more than a half-dozen districts, a lone Republican is running unopposed, while in two more districts only GOP candidates are competing. Democratic Sen. Robin Webb is unopposed in her northeastern Kentucky district.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

