House committee joins SC redistricting debate with meetings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina House members will start their work on redistricting in the coming week.

The House ad-hoc committee holds its first public meetings in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday and Florence on Thursday. The committee has five Republicans and three Democrats.

The House committee will hold 10 meetings across the state, with the last one on Oct. 4 at the Statehouse, when they hope their proposed new maps have been released.

Both the House committee and a similar Senate subcommittee which already held 10 hearings across the state will use the new 2020 U.S. Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

The new maps will use 2020 U.S. Census data released in August.

The two chambers usually don’t alter the other chamber’s map. Both chambers will work together on the U.S. House map.