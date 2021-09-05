 Skip to main content
House committee joins SC redistricting debate with meetings
AP

House committee joins SC redistricting debate with meetings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina House members will start their work on redistricting in the coming week.

The House ad-hoc committee holds its first public meetings in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday and Florence on Thursday. The committee has five Republicans and three Democrats.

The House committee will hold 10 meetings across the state, with the last one on Oct. 4 at the Statehouse, when they hope their proposed new maps have been released.

Both the House committee and a similar Senate subcommittee which already held 10 hearings across the state will use the new 2020 U.S. Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

The new maps will use 2020 U.S. Census data released in August.

The two chambers usually don’t alter the other chamber’s map. Both chambers will work together on the U.S. House map.

Some people at the Senate meetings have asked for public input after the proposed new districts. Senators said they expect to do that before their maps are sent to full Senate for approval during a special session this fall.

This week’s House hearings are Wednesday at the Horry-Georgetown Technical College conference center and Thursday at Florence-Darlington Tech in Florence. All meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed at the South Carolina Statehouse website.

South Carolina added nearly 500,000 people from 2010 to 2020 to become the 23rd largest state in the U.S. with 5.1 million people, according to the Census.

Much of that growth was along the coast and the suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina. Twenty-four of South Carolina's 46 counties lost population, mostly in rural areas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

