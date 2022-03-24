 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

House Democrats call for committee to investigate Chatfield

  • Updated
  • 0
Former Lawmaker Probe

FILE - Then-Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield bangs the gavel, April 24, 2020, in the Michigan house chambers in Lansing, Mich. House Democrats on Thursday, March 24, 2022, called for the creation of a special bipartisan committee to investigate whether former Speaker Chatfield committed financial improprieties while leading the chamber.

 Matthew Dae Smith - member, Lansing State Journal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — House Democrats on Thursday called for the creation of a special bipartisan committee to investigate whether former Speaker Lee Chatfield committed financial improprieties while leading the chamber.

Chatfield, a Republican who was speaker in 2019 and 2020 before leaving office due to term limits, has been under scrutiny since his sister-in-law alleged he began sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. Police are investigating her complaint, and her attorney has said there also are unspecified financial allegations involving Chatfield.

Democrats pointed to news reports about his frequent travel while in office, how his top government aides also ran a consulting firm that was paid handsomely by his and other Republicans' campaign and political action committees, payments to Chatfield's family members and other practices.

People are also reading…

“The most generous reading of this convoluted network depicts at the very least an abnormal set of arrangements. The facts of the matter are we don't know the facts of the matter,” House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski, a Democrat, said at a news conference. “We have the authority and tools within the House of Representatives right now to begin unearthing the truth.”

Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth opposes a resolution to form the panel of three Democrats and three Republicans, saying the police and state attorney general are looking into what happened.

“The House is staying focused on cooperating with the Michigan State Police and the Lansing Police Department, assisting with their investigations and getting them whatever they need,” spokesperson Gideon D'Assandro said. “Partisan press releases won't change that.”

Democrats acknowledged that Chatfield possibly did nothing illegal financially but said there are ethical questions that could spur the need for changes to rules governing lawmakers.

They noted the House has no ethics committee to stop potential corruption and pointed to the creation in 2015 of a committee to investigate two representatives' fitness for office after they had an extramarital affair and were accused of misusing public resources in an attempt to cover it up.

“It goes beyond party lines. This is about the integrity of the chamber,” said Rep. Joe Tate, a Detroit Democrat.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.S. will take In 100,000 Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News