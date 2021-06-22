House Democrats don't show up, blocking Arizona budget vote

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona House Democrats refused to show up at the Capitol on Tuesday, blocking debate on a budget and a major tax cut primarily benefitting the wealthy.
The move kept the House short of the number of lawmakers required to conduct business, forcing Republican House leaders to delay budget work until Thursday, when all GOP lawmakers are expected to be at the Capitol.
House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding said Democrats and the public need more time to review proposed changes Republicans released shortly before the budget debate was scheduled to begin.
"You can’t simultaneously ignore the wishes of half the state and then take us for granted to pass a partisan budget,” Bolding said in a statement.
Denying a quorum is a tactic increasingly being weaponized by the minority parties of state legislatures in an era of intense partisanship. Republicans in the Democratic-controlled Oregon Senate have blocked legislation for years by refusing to show up, denying the two-thirds quorum required there. Democrats in the Republican-controlled Texas House blocked an elections bill this year by walking out.
That hasn't previously been an issue in Arizona, where a quorum requires the presence of only a simple majority of lawmakers. But on Tuesday, several Republicans planned to vote remotely under rules created during the pandemic, allowing Democrats to exploit the absences.
The move left Republicans fuming.
“I would ask us all, it may really be tough, but could we contemplate growing up and shouldering the responsibility together and think of together more than individual and pass a budget?" Bowers said before the House adjourned. “We’re gonna try again on Thursday.”
Democrats vehemently oppose a $1.9 billion-per-year tax cut in the budget negotiated by Gov. Doug Ducey and top leaders of the House and Senate, all Republicans. The plan would lower tax rates for most taxpayers to 2.5%, down from a range of 2.59% to 4.5%. Wealthy taxpayers would, in effect, be spared from a 3.5% tax hike approved by voters last year to pay for schools.
Republicans say it would boost the economy and keep Arizona's tax rates competitive. Democrats say it would starve public services, including education.
The plan stalled for weeks amid concerns among a handful of Republicans that it would cripple city governments, which get a big share of their revenue from the state income tax. Ducey and legislative leaders ameliorated the GOP concerns by agreeing to delay the implementation of the tax cut and give local governments a bigger share of income tax collections.
Democrats also oppose many other budget provisions, including plans to strip Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of her power to defend election lawsuits and limits on vaccine and masking requirements for universities and local governments.
In the Senate, meanwhile, Democrats stayed put as debate began on the 11 bills that make up the budget plan.
As is normal, majority Republicans rejected a series of Democratic amendments, including efforts to boost pay for inmate firefighting crews from $1.50 to $3 an hour, more money for a state parks fund and added cash to help prepare the state for climate change as fires ravage the state.
Democrats practically begged Republicans to add that funding, with Rep. Lisa Otondo of Yuma saying, “Come on, Arizona, wake up!”
Senate President Karen Fann promised to consider it next year.
“You’re right, Senator Otondo. You’re absolutely right,” Fann said. “We can do more.”
By midday, four of the bills had made it through debate, including one that would shield wealthy Arizonans from the effect of a new voter-approved income tax surcharge to boost school funding. That provision keeps the maximum tax rate at 4.5%, instead of the 8% it would be.
No formal votes had yet been held, and the Senate recessed as staff finalized paperwork on the remaining bills.
