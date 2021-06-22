 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House Democrats don't show up, blocking Arizona budget vote
0 Comments
AP

House Democrats don't show up, blocking Arizona budget vote

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona House Democrats refused to show up at the Capitol on Tuesday, blocking debate on a budget and a major tax cut primarily benefitting the wealthy.

The move kept the House short of the number of lawmakers required to conduct business, forcing Republican House leaders to delay budget work until Thursday, when all GOP lawmakers are expected to be at the Capitol.

House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding said Democrats and the public need more time to review proposed changes Republicans released shortly before the budget debate was scheduled to begin.

"You can’t simultaneously ignore the wishes of half the state and then take us for granted to pass a partisan budget,” Bolding said in a statement.

Denying a quorum is a tactic increasingly being weaponized by the minority parties of state legislatures in an era of intense partisanship. Republicans in the Democratic-controlled Oregon Senate have blocked legislation for years by refusing to show up, denying the two-thirds quorum required there. Democrats in the Republican-controlled Texas House blocked an elections bill this year by walking out.

That hasn't previously been an issue in Arizona, where a quorum requires the presence of only a simple majority of lawmakers. But on Tuesday, several Republicans planned to vote remotely under rules created during the pandemic, allowing Democrats to exploit the absences.

The move left Republicans fuming.

“I would ask us all, it may really be tough, but could we contemplate growing up and shouldering the responsibility together and think of together more than individual and pass a budget?" Bowers said before the House adjourned. “We’re gonna try again on Thursday.”

Democrats vehemently oppose a $1.9 billion-per-year tax cut in the budget negotiated by Gov. Doug Ducey and top leaders of the House and Senate, all Republicans. The plan would lower tax rates for most taxpayers to 2.5%, down from a range of 2.59% to 4.5%. Wealthy taxpayers would, in effect, be spared from a 3.5% tax hike approved by voters last year to pay for schools.

Republicans say it would boost the economy and keep Arizona's tax rates competitive. Democrats say it would starve public services, including education.

The plan stalled for weeks amid concerns among a handful of Republicans that it would cripple city governments, which get a big share of their revenue from the state income tax. Ducey and legislative leaders ameliorated the GOP concerns by agreeing to delay the implementation of the tax cut and give local governments a bigger share of income tax collections.

Democrats also oppose many other budget provisions, including plans to strip Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of her power to defend election lawsuits and limits on vaccine and masking requirements for universities and local governments.

In the Senate, meanwhile, Democrats stayed put as debate began on the 11 bills that make up the budget plan.

As is normal, majority Republicans rejected a series of Democratic amendments, including efforts to boost pay for inmate firefighting crews from $1.50 to $3 an hour, more money for a state parks fund and added cash to help prepare the state for climate change as fires ravage the state.

Democrats practically begged Republicans to add that funding, with Rep. Lisa Otondo of Yuma saying, “Come on, Arizona, wake up!”

Senate President Karen Fann promised to consider it next year.

“You’re right, Senator Otondo. You’re absolutely right,” Fann said. “We can do more.”

By midday, four of the bills had made it through debate, including one that would shield wealthy Arizonans from the effect of a new voter-approved income tax surcharge to boost school funding. That provision keeps the maximum tax rate at 4.5%, instead of the 8% it would be.

No formal votes had yet been held, and the Senate recessed as staff finalized paperwork on the remaining bills.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill
National Politics

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week.

+13
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
National Politics

GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ expansive elections and voting bill headed for all but certain rejection late Tuesday in a key Senate test vote, providing a dramatic example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation and forcing hard questions for Democrats over next steps.

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal
National Politics

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials are insisting that the election of a hard-liner as Iran’s president won’t affect prospects for reviving the faltering 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. But there are already signs that their goal of locking in a deal just got tougher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News