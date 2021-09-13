House Democrats post record August fundraising ahead of 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — The campaign organization aiming to maintain Democratic control of the House in the 2022 midterm races raised $10 million last month, its best August haul ever during a year without a national election.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee says that nearly 250,000 grassroots donors provided $6.6 million, accounting for two-thirds of its monthly total, according to numbers shared with The Associated Press before a public filing deadline.

That total included transfers worth more than $1 million from other Democratic campaign accounts. The largest, from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was worth nearly $800,000. The committee's fundraising last month topped its last off-year August, in 2019, by more than $2.8 million, and it entered September debt-free and with $53.3 million cash on hand.

The National Republican Congressional Committee said its August figures weren't yet available, but announced raising $7 million in July compared to the $11.3 million its Democratic counterpart collected over the same month.