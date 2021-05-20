House Democrats reverse course, back GOP-pushed tax swap

“We finally feel more comfortable that they’re working in good faith with us on some of our priorities,” James said.

In addition, he said Democrats “generally agreed” that the tax swap was good tax policy.

The amendment required a two-thirds vote, and the GOP doesn't have enough members to pass it without support from no-party or Democratic lawmakers.

Republican legislative leaders started the session in April planning a widespread revamp of Louisiana's tax laws, which have been criticized as unnecessarily complex by tax experts, government watchdog groups and economists.

House feuds over a variety of issues stalled debate on key tax bills for weeks, and some tax measures already have been scrapped. Only three weeks remain in the session, and the House-backed bills still need hearings and votes in the Senate to reach the governor. They'd also need support from voters in an upcoming election.

"If we don't get it done this year, I don't know if we ever get it done,” Bishop said.