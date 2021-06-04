House Dems unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks

The bill is being closely watched as a building block toward a broader infrastructure package. DeFazio’s panel is expected to debate and vote on the measure next week. It is not expected to attract much GOP support, as Republicans unveiled their own legislation recently that would authorize about $400 billion over five years for road, bridge and transit programs.

The highway bill being taken up by the House panel doesn’t address the most contentious aspect of any infrastructure bill — how to pay for it. That’s for another panel to determine. A similar dynamic is playing out in the Senate, where a panel recently passed its version of the highway bill unanimously, but the lawmakers didn’t have to vote yet on how they would pay for it.

DeFazio’s legislation used as a starting point a bill that passed his committee last year without GOP support and was then rolled into a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package that passed the House but went nowhere in the Senate.