House endorses bill to end same-day voter registration

Montana has had same-day voter registration since 2005. Rep. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, argued the bill went against a 2014 referendum in which 57% of Montana voters rejected overturning same-day voter registration.

Native American lawmakers said ending same-day voter registration would hurt their voter turnout.

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, told of an election night in Gallatin County where a nonprofit group “not on our side of the aisle” bused students to the polls all day and at 11:30 p.m. the line of voters flowed from the second floor of the courthouse outside and around the block, stressing workers in the election department.

Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, tried to bring the Republicans back together on the issue he said they have been trying to pass for a long time.

“I know this isn't exactly what we want, and I understand that,” he said. “If this bill dies, we can't get anything. If it survives I'm going to push (the Senate) for the Friday before.”

The House endorsed the bill 61-39 on second reading. The final vote in the House is scheduled for Friday.