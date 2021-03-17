House expected to pass two bills aimed at bolstering women

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a nod to Women’s History Month, the Democratic-led House is expected to pass two measures Wednesday, one designed to protect women from domestic violence, the other to remove the deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

Both measures face a more difficult path in an evenly divided Senate.

The White House announced its support for the bill that would reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, which aims to reduce domestic and sexual violence and improve the response to it through a variety of grant programs.

“VAWA reauthorization is more urgent now than ever, especially when the pandemic and economic crisis have only further increased the risks of abuse and the barriers to safety for women in the United States," the White House said.

President Joe Biden introduced the original Violence Against Women Act in June 1990 when serving as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. A subsequent version was eventually included in a sweeping crime bill that President Bill Clinton would sign into law four years later. Congress has reauthorized VAWA three times since.