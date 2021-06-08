House GOP leader says pot bill is 'tainted,' vote must wait

With the Connecticut House of Representatives poised to take up a long-awaited bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults, the Republican leader on Tuesday called for an investigation into how language was tucked into the legislation that could have intentionally benefitted at least one individual.
House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, said the closed-door process that led to the massive, nearly 300-page bill is “tainted,” and the House should not proceed with a vote during the remaining hours of the regular General Assembly session, which adjourns at midnight on Wednesday. The bill narrowly passed the Senate early Tuesday after the contentious provision was stripped.
“It is so tarnished that the House of Representatives should not be taking up this bill,” Candelora said. “And frankly, there should be an investigation in the governor’s office and in the Democrats offices on how this provision came to be.”
Candelora said if the Democrats, who control the General Assembly, decide to bring out the cannabis bill, he predicted the debate could last 12 hours, eating up valuable time on the final day of the regular legislative session.
The bill passed the Democratic-controlled Senate just before 2 a.m. on a 19-17 vote, with six Democrats voting against the proposal and one Republican voting in favor of it. The bill originally included a provision which specified that an unnamed “former backer of a (marijuana) producer may apply” to the state Department of Consumer Protection for a “provisional cultivator license and subsequently a final cultivator license without being subject to a lottery.” That section was later removed at the behest of Gov. Ned Lamont, who supports legalization.
The Democrat told reporters he was unware of the language, which he called wrong.
“We got that out of there,” said Lamont, who said an investigation was not necessary and the House vote should be held. “I've got to make sure that people have confidence in what this bill in particular means and what we’re trying to do in the Capitol.”
Earlier in the day, Democratic leaders in the House said they hoped to see the bill pass before Wednesday's adjournment. However, they did not rule out a special legislative session if time runs out. The House was tied up Tuesday debating budget-related bills.
“I think it will get done. I think the marijuana vote will happen, I do,” Speaker of the House Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Tuesday morning.
If the proposal ultimately becomes law, Connecticut will join 18 other states that already allow recreational marijuana possession and use, which federal law continues to ban.
Proponents of legalization have been working for years to come up with a compromise bill that not only lays the groundwork for a new, legal industry but also ensures it will benefit those residents adversely affected by the nation's war on drugs.
“We've seen what's been wrought by having a war on drugs. Whole communities have been decimated,” said state Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, co-chairman of the legislature’s Judiciary Committee.
Critics of the bill included Sen. John Kissel, R-Enfield, the top Republican senator on the Judiciary Committee who supported Connecticut's existing medical marijuana program.
“I think it's a big mistake,” he said, arguing it sends a “horrible message” to young people. “How many had parents who said, ‘If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you do that?’ No. All of a handful of other states are doing this. Why should we?”
Under the bill, it would be legal for people 21 years and older to possess and use cannabis beginning July 1. A person would be allowed to have up to 1.5 ounces, with an additional five ounces secured in their home or vehicle. Homegrown cannabis, however, will not counted toward that allowed amount.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, the legislation makes it legal for medical marijuana patients in the state to have three mature and three immature plants, with a limit of 12 plants per household. By July 1, 2023, any adult in Connecticut will be allowed to have the same amount of plants.
Meanwhile, the retail sale of cannabis would begin in May 2022. Under the program, municipalities would receive new revenue generated by a 3% local sales tax on gross receipts based on retail cannabis sales within their borders. It would also be subject to the state's 6.35% sales tax.
The bill also would automatically erase certain drug possession convictions that occurred between Jan. 1, 2000, and Oct. 1, 2015. If someone's conviction falls outside that time period, they could petition to have it erased.