House GOP leader to meet with Capitol officer hurt on Jan. 6

“Jan. 6 was a day of darkness for our country,” Pelosi said, and the “terror and trauma” to members and staff who were there is something she cannot forgive. She said there is no fixed timeline for the committee, which will investigate and report on the facts and causes of the attack and make recommendations to prevent it from happening again.

She did not say who will lead or serve on the panel.

Pelosi’s official announcement, two days after she signaled to colleagues that she would create the committee, means Democrats will lead what probably will be the most comprehensive look at the siege. More than three dozen Republicans in the House and the seven Republicans in the Senate said they wanted to avoid such a partisan investigation and supported the legislation to form a commission.

Pelosi says that the select committee could be complementary to an independent panel and that she is “hopeful there could be a commission at some point.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he might hold a second vote, but there's no indication that any GOP votes have changed.

McCarthy didn't comment on the select panel after Pelosi's announcement, saying only in a brief interview that he hadn't heard about it.