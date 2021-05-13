House GOP plan: $80M more for police, including to recruit

“This profession has been beaten down in the media and by politicians,” House Speaker Jason Wentworth of Farwell said a news conference. “We're going to support your retention, recruitment, mental health. ... It's a big investment. It's our initial investment. We're going to continue this process of digging into what the root causes are."

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said he supports policy changes to get “bad cops off the street." But he said the vast majority of police are “doing the right thing every day. They need your help. They need your support. This package focuses on the things that make a difference.”

House Democrats said the plan would not spend enough, calling it a “cheap knock-off” of changes they have suggested. They unsuccessfully offered amendments, including one they said would ensure every state trooper is outfitted with a body camera.

“We need these improvements, not only for the betterment of our officers but to rebuild broken trust with the public,” said Rep. Tyrone Carter of Detroit, a retired sheriff's deputy.

